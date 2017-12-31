Police and other emergency workers in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver are responding to reports of multiple officers down.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted "multiple deputies down" in what remains an active situation. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

In an earlier tweet, the sheriff's office stated there was "an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd."

DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

The sheriff's office issued a "Code Red" at around 7:15 a.m. local time, asking residents in the area to avoid windows and shelter in place.

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.