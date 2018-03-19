NBA player Lorenzen Wright's accused killers, including his ex-wife, due in court for 1st time together

Mar 19, 2018, 10:14 AM ET
PHOTO: In this file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers Lorenzen Wright is pictured at the teams media day, Sept. 29, 2008, in Independence, Ohio. PlayMark Duncan/AP, FILE
WATCH Former NBA player's ex-wife arrested for his murder

The two accused killers of NBA player Lorenzen Wright -- including his former wife -- are set to appear in court together for the first time today for allegedly shooting the athlete nearly eight years ago.

Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, is accused of conspiring with Billy Turner to fatally shoot the 34-year-old basketball player in July 2010, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office in Tennessee said.

Lorenzen and Sherra Wright had filed for divorce in May 2009, according to Shelby County courts.

PHOTO: In this Aug. 4, 2010, file photo, Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of slain NBA basketball player Lorenzen Wright, grieves at the casket of Lorenzen Wright during a memorial service at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn. Lance Murphey/AP, FILE
In this Aug. 4, 2010, file photo, Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of slain NBA basketball player Lorenzen Wright, grieves at the casket of Lorenzen Wright during a memorial service at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.

Lorenzen Wright, a Memphis native, was last seen alive leaving his ex-wife's home in Collierville, Tennessee, on July 18, 2010, the district attorney's office said. Early the next morning, a 911 call was made from his cellphone, but the call was interrupted by the sound of gunfire, the district attorney's office said.

A little more than a week later, on July 28, 2010, the NBA player's body was found in a field, shot several times, the district attorney's office said.

Ex-wife of NBA star Lorenzen Wright to appear in court for allegedly killing him 7 years ago

Ex-wife charged in murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright

Lorenzen Wright's mother to accused killer in court: 'How could you have murdered my son?'

The case went unsolved for years.

Then last November, the alleged murder weapon was found in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, prosecutors said.

Turner was arrested first, indicted Dec. 5, 2017, on first-degree murder charges.

Sherra Wright's arrest and additional charges for Turner were announced by the district attorney's office later that month: They were both indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

PHOTO: Sherra Wright-Robinson was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, Calif., on a fugitive warrant for murder, Dec. 15, 2017.Riverside County Sheriffs Department
Sherra Wright-Robinson was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, Calif., on a fugitive warrant for murder, Dec. 15, 2017.

They have pleaded not guilty, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Lorenzen Wright played for five teams including the Memphis Grizzlies over 13 seasons, according to The Associated Press.

Comments