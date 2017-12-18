The former wife of NBA star Lorenzen Wright is set to appear in court this week after she was arrested Friday for allegedly killing him over seven years ago.

Sherra Wright, 46, is accused of conspiring with Billy Turner, 46, to fatally shoot the 34-year-old basketball player in July 2010, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office in Tennessee said Saturday. Turner was the first one to be arrested, indicted earlier this month on first-degree murder charges, according to the district attorney's office. Turner pleaded not guilty, according to The Commercial Appeal newspaper in Memphis.

Lorenzen Wright, a Memphis native, played for five teams over 13 seasons, according to The Associated Press.

Mark Duncan/AP, FILE

Lorenzen and Sherra Wright filed for divorce in May 2009, according to Shelby County courts.

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive leaving Sherra Wright's Collierville, Tennessee, home July 18, 2010, the district attorney's office said. Early the next morning, a 911 call was made from his cellphone, but the call was obstructed by the sound of gunfire, the district attorney's office said.

On July 28, 2010, the NBA player's body was found in a field, shot several times, the district attorney's office said.

Lance Murphey/AP, FILE

The case went unsolved for years.

In November 2017, authorities said the murder weapon was found in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, according to the district attorney's office.

Turner was arrested first, indicted Dec. 5 on first-degree murder charges.

Sherra Wright's arrest and additional charges for Turner were announced by the district attorney's office Saturday: They were both indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Sherra Wright lives in Murrieta, California, and was arrested Friday night by federal marshals. She is being held in the Riverside County, California, Jail pending extradition proceedings, the district attorney's office said.

She made a brief appearance in a California courtroom today in a wheelchair, after which a judge agreed to delay her hearing until Wednesday for a doctor's appointment, according to The Desert Sun newspaper in Palm Springs.

Her attorney didn't comment on why she was in a wheelchair and said he just met her today, the newspaper reported.

Turner was indicted earlier this month on first-degree murder charges and is in the Shelby County Jail on $1 million bond on the new superseding indictment, the district attorney's office said.