Newspaper page ones cover Charlottesville car-ramming with dramatic photos, headlines

Aug 13, 2017, 5:34 AM ET

"TERROR IN VIRGINIA," "DEATH & HATE," "A DAY OF DEATH."

Those are just some of the headlines splashed across the page ones of newspapers across the U.S., covering the ramming of a car Saturday into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia that left one dead and several injured.

Below, a look at newspapers in the state where the tragedy occurred, as well as those elsewhere.

THE DAILY PROGRESS, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA

RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH, RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

THE ROANOKE TIMES, ROANOKE, VIRGINIA

NEW YORK POST, NEW YORK, NEW YORK

DAILY NEWS, NEW YORK, NEW YORK

CHICAGO TRIBUNE, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

NEWSDAY, LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK