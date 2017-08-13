"TERROR IN VIRGINIA," "DEATH & HATE," "A DAY OF DEATH."
Those are just some of the headlines splashed across the page ones of newspapers across the U.S., covering the ramming of a car Saturday into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia that left one dead and several injured.
Below, a look at newspapers in the state where the tragedy occurred, as well as those elsewhere.
THE DAILY PROGRESS, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA
The Daily Progress front page for Sunday, Aug. 13: "A Day of Death." pic.twitter.com/0Hp2VeVp6Z— Mark Newton (@MarkHNewton) August 13, 2017
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH, RICHMOND, VIRGINIA
Sunday's front page. pic.twitter.com/1uS3clmcUz— Times-Dispatch (@RTDNEWS) August 13, 2017
THE ROANOKE TIMES, ROANOKE, VIRGINIA
The @roanoketimes Sunday front. #charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rBUc27D6DK— Kate (@katelinfrosell) August 13, 2017
NEW YORK POST, NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Today's @nypost cover on #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/B9iP25VM2R— Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) August 13, 2017
DAILY NEWS, NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Tomorrow's front page— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 13, 2017
DEATH & HATE
-Car slams protesters at racist Va. rally
-1 dead in street, 2 in chopper crash https://t.co/UZophfWueu pic.twitter.com/mtUiVTuU2n
CHICAGO TRIBUNE, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS
Sunday's Tribune front page: local stories by @ChristyGutowsk1 @vikkiortiz @GraceWong630 and local photos by @mandophotos pic.twitter.com/c7yFlMB9bR— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 13, 2017
NEWSDAY, LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK
Sunday's @Newsday cover: Man charged in ‘targeted’ killing of 3 women in home, police say https://t.co/j6sjwCRVQ9 pic.twitter.com/fFsYYQatTy— Newsday (@Newsday) August 13, 2017