Nick Lachey is pleading with the public to find the man who shot in the face a 27-year-old woman who works at his Cincinnati sports bar, Lachey's.

Elizabeth Richardson was walking across the street near Lachey's early Thursday morning when the shooter yelled at her from the window of a van, Cincinnati Police Department spokesman Sgt. Steve Saunders told ABC affiliate WCPO.

When Richardson -- who police said is recently engaged and the mother of a 3-year-old son -- approached the van, the gunman shot her in the face. Richardson was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to WCPO.

YouCaring

"Ellie sustained injuries to her face and jaw," reads an update on a page soliciting donations to help with her medical expenses. "She's in stable condition, but it's still unclear how long she'll be in the hospital and what her recovery process will entail. Funds from this campaign will go toward her medical expenses and help support her and her family until she's back on her feet."

WCPO

WCPO

Lachey, who opened the bar in 2015 with his younger brother Drew Lachey, tweeted on Saturday a link to the donation page, writing "Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!"

The elder Lachey, who was a member of the boy band 98 Degrees along with Drew, tweeted to his 318,000 followers on Friday, "Ellie is the brightest light and she will find a way to shine through this darkness. Anyone with any information, help us find some justice."

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

Drew also took to Twitter Saturday, writing, "As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers."

Drew's wife Lea chimed in, "Please send prayers for our sweet Ellie," and retweeted her husband.

Please send prayers for our sweet Ellie. https://t.co/5hYkLNz1XD — Lea Lachey (@LeaLachey1) November 25, 2017

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s with gold-rimmed glasses and a light beard, who drove a van. Police released surveillance photos of the van, which was caught on camera driving by City Hall.

Do you recognize this van? If you do, @CincyPD would like to know. Call Crime Stoppers w/ any tips 514-352-3040. #cash4clues pic.twitter.com/B7CwMXc1Pa — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) November 23, 2017

"Do you recognize this van? If you do, @CincyPD would like to know," the Cincinnati Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon. "Call Crime Stoppers w/ any tips 514-352-3040. #cash4clues"