NICU babies dressed in Halloween costumes knitted by their nurse

Oct 31, 2017, 3:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Angela, one of the NICU patients, dressed in one of Fankhausers knitted costumes as a pumpkin.PlayChildren's Healthcare of Atlanta
Halloween just got tinier! The youngest patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in Georgia are dressed up in knitted costumes handmade for them by one of their nurses.

Tara Fankhauser, a nurse with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, started the tradition of dressing up the babies last Halloween.

This year, she had 30 costumes ready for the Halloween holiday, like this Pinnochio outfit that baby Paxton is wearing.

PHOTO: A Pinnochio costume for NICU patients as seen on baby Paxton was knitted by nurse Tara Fankhauser.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
PHOTO: Nurse Tara Fankhauser knitted a Pinnochio costume for NICU patients as seen on baby Paxton.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
It can take her anywhere from a few hours to a few days to make a costume.

The NICU nurses dressed little Grant as a potted plant.

PHOTO: Fankhausers knitted designs inspired by Pinterest for Grant who is dressed as a potted plant for Halloween.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
PHOTO: Grant is dress as a potted plant for Halloween in one of Fankhausers knitted designs inspired by Pinterest.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
"I start making costumes in late spring and continue right up to Halloween – we had three new babies this week so I made some new small ones to deliver yesterday, including a Superman cape," said Fankhauser. "It’s a fun months-long project for me and nothing is cuter than seeing our tiniest patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta dress up for Halloween."

She said that she makes her costumes in a variety of sizes since they never know how big or small the babies may be.

Fankhauser used Pinterest for inspiration to design the adorable costumes, like Charleigh's gumball machine outfit and Giovanni's baseball getup.

PHOTO: Childrens Healthcare of Atlantas NICU nurse Tara Fankhauser knit costumes for patients like Charleigh, who dressed as a gumball machine.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
PHOTO: Tara Fankhauser, who is a nurse at Childrens Healthcare of Atlantas NICU, knits costumes for patients like Charleigh, who dressed as a gumball machine.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
PHOTO: Fitted in a hat knit as a baseball and cute blue shorts, Giovanni, one of CHOAs NICU babies, is ready for Halloween.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
PHOTO: Giovanni, one of CHOAs NICU babies, is ready for Halloween, fitted in a hat knit as a baseball and cute blue shorts.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
Of course, she had to make a classic pumpkin costume for one of the newborns, as seen on baby Angela.

PHOTO: One of the NICU patients, Angela, is dressed up in one of Fankhausers knitted costumes as a pumpkin.Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta
Fankhauser has worked with the babies in the NICU and their families for five years. As a mother of three young children, she said she understands how precious these babies are to their parents and wanted to help them have a fun and festive holiday with their babies.

"As a nurse, for the time I’m there in the NICU, our job is to just give as much love as possible to these little ones," she said.

