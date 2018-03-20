Northeast braces for another snowstorm on 1st day of spring

Residents in the Northeast are gearing up for another major storm that could blanket some cities with as much as 10 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings, watches and advisories from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast on Tuesday in preparation for a coastal storm that’s expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds.

“Both coasts will be in an active wet pattern over the next few days,” the NWS said in a note. “Accumulations and coverage will increase across the Northeast as the system tracks northeast up the coast.

“The greater potential for heavier snowfall accumulations will be across the higher elevations of the Appalachians and into portions of New Jersey, the New York City metropolitan region and southern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday,” it added.

Washington, D.C. is forecast to get 2 to 5 inches of snow, while New York City and Boston could see as much as 6 inches or 10 inches, respectively.

The snow will begin in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and part of New Jersey on Tuesday evening and will spread north overnight into the tristate area, meteorologists said. The early snowfall will most likely accumulate about an inch or two of snow along the I-95 corridor overnight, but areas further inland could see much heavier snow accumulations.

The heaviest snow will be falling during the day on Wednesday for the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

The worst part of the storm is forecast to wrap up by Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it exits New England.