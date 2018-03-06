Northeast gearing up for another nor'easter

Mar 6, 2018, 7:45 AM ET
The Northeast is bracing for another strong noreaster.PlayABC News
WATCH Snow slams Midwest as Northeast prepares for storm

There are 21 states under winter storm alerts this morning, following a full-blown blizzard blasting the Dakotas and more than 260 weather-related accidents in Minnesota, where most schools closed or released students early on Monday.

That storm is now moving east and weakening, but some of that energy will be transferred to the East Coast tonight and form a coastal storm or nor'easter for Wednesday.

Currently, 21 states are under winter storm alerts.ABC News
Currently, 21 states are under winter storm alerts.

Snow is falling this morning from the Twin Cities to Green Bay and into parts of Michigan, as a storm system stretches from the Upper Midwest into the Gulf Coast. Thunderstorms are expected from the Tennessee Valley into New Orleans.

As East Coast gets pummeled by nor'easter, here's what to know about this type of storm

Storms this morning stretch from the Upper Midwest to the Gulf Coast.ABC News
Storms this morning stretch from the Upper Midwest to the Gulf Coast.

Later this evening, energy from that storm heading east will form a low-pressure area, with rain and light snow breaking out from the Carolinas into the mid-Atlantic. Snow and rain showers will begin near Philadelphia around dinner time and make their way into New York close to midnight.

Snow showers will begin in Philadelphia around dinner time tonight.ABC News
Snow showers will begin in Philadelphia around dinner time tonight.

As the coastal low strengthens into a nor'easter, snow will become heavier from Philadelphia all the way into New England. Boston could see a rain-and-snow mix as mild air over the Atlantic is pushed toward the shore.

Snowfall rates Wednesday afternoon from Philadelphia to New York could reach 2 inches per hour.

New York and Philadelphia could start seeing heavy snowfall Wednesday evening.ABC News
New York and Philadelphia could start seeing heavy snowfall Wednesday evening.

Strong winds will persist through Thursday as the storm exits the region.

Windy conditions in the Northeast should continue on Thursday.ABC News
Windy conditions in the Northeast should continue on Thursday.

Heavy snowfall is expected inland in the Northeast, parts of which may see more than a foot. Philadelphia may get 5-10 inches, New York may see 6-12 inches and Boston 2-5 inches.

New York could see 6-12 inches of snow over the next 48 hours.ABC News
New York could see 6-12 inches of snow over the next 48 hours.

Comments