Numbers drawn for $450 million Mega Millions jackpot

Jan 5, 2018, 11:05 PM ET
PHOTO: A sign advertises Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots at a store in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 4, 2018. David Goldman/AP Photo
A sign advertises Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots at a store in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 4, 2018.

Potential millionaires, check your tickets -- the winning numbers have been drawn for the $450 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery.

The numbers picked in Friday's drawing are 28,30,39,59,70 and Mega Ball 10.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history and 11th-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to a press release.

PHOTO: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed, Jan. 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed, Jan. 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time.

The current combined total of both the Mega Millions and Powerful jackpots is a whopping $1.02 Billion.

"The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are reaching historic levels, and that generates interest from everyone all across the country," said Gordon Medenica, director of Mega Millions and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission. "When the jackpots reach these levels, everyone starts to daydream about what they would do if they won. That’s what makes a jackpot roll so exciting, and to have two of them makes it even more fun."

What all lottery players should know if they win over $1B Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

Powerball jackpot surpasses half-billion dollar mark after no winning tickets sold

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $418 million

The Powerball jackpot surpassed the half-billion mark after no winning tickets were sold before Wednesday night's drawing. At $570 million, it is the fifth-largest in the game's history and seventh-largest in U.S. history.

The Powerball winning numbers will be drawn on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

PHOTO: A vendor who sells lottery tickets hangs a sign for the Powerball drawing at a news stand in midtown Manhattan, Jan. 5, 2018.Mike Segar/Reuters
A vendor who sells lottery tickets hangs a sign for the Powerball drawing at a news stand in midtown Manhattan, Jan. 5, 2018.

Comments