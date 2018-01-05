Numbers drawn for $450 million Mega Millions jackpot

Potential millionaires, check your tickets -- the winning numbers have been drawn for the $450 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery.

The numbers picked in Friday's drawing are 28,30,39,59,70 and Mega Ball 10.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history and 11th-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to a press release.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The current combined total of both the Mega Millions and Powerful jackpots is a whopping $1.02 Billion.

"The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are reaching historic levels, and that generates interest from everyone all across the country," said Gordon Medenica, director of Mega Millions and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission. "When the jackpots reach these levels, everyone starts to daydream about what they would do if they won. That’s what makes a jackpot roll so exciting, and to have two of them makes it even more fun."

The Powerball jackpot surpassed the half-billion mark after no winning tickets were sold before Wednesday night's drawing. At $570 million, it is the fifth-largest in the game's history and seventh-largest in U.S. history.

The Powerball winning numbers will be drawn on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.