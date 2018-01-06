Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot

The numbers for the $570 million Powerball were drawn Saturday night, so whip out your tickets and check those digits.

The numbers drawn were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61. The Powerball was 26.

It is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball game history; the first being last year's $758.7 million windfall claimed by a 53-year-old Massachusetts mother last summer.

The lump sum cash option for Saturday's drawing is $358.5 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million. That's actually better than Mega Millions which are one in 302.5 million

On Friday night somebody beat those odds and struck the $450 million sum, hitting all the winning numbers 28,30,39,59,70 and the Mega Ball 10.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida.

So far, the owner of it has remained a mystery and hasn’t come forward to collect the winnings.

According to the rules, the winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim an annuity sum.

But to obtain the one-time, lump-sum cash option -- which for the Mega Millions ticketholder comes to $281.2 million -- the claim must be filed within 60 days of the drawing.