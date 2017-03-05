Police in New York City are investigating possible vandalism of a predominantly Jewish burial ground in Brooklyn.

A few tombstones were overturned at Washington Cemetery in the borough's Midwood neighborhood, an NYPD spokesman told ABC News Saturday night, adding that it has yet to be determined if the tombstones were overturned due to vandalism or weather. The exact number of overturned tombstones was not yet known.

The NYPD's hate crimes division has been notified, and is investigating.

.@BPShomrim alerted me that stones @ Washington Cemetery are down. I’ve spoken w/ the NYPD who are investigating. I'll be there in the am. pic.twitter.com/j3wHa1dzEp — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) March 5, 2017

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind Saturday night tweeted photos of the overturned tombstones, writing that the neighborhood watch group Boro Park Shomrim "alerted me that stones @ Washington Cemetery are down. I've spoken w/ the NYPD who are investigating. I'll be there in the am."

ABC News' Brendan Rand contributed to this report.