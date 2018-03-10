1 officer killed, another wounded in barricade situation

One officer was killed and another wounded in a barricade situation in an apartment building in Southern California, according to police.

Video from the scene in the city of Pomona shows a pickup truck that appears to have crashed into other vehicles, and, according to ABC News station KABC in Los Angeles, a suspect may have run into an apartment building from the vehicle before officers ran in after him.

Two Pomona police officers were shot in the incident shortly before 10 p.m. Friday night local time, KABC reported. One of them died and the other is in stable condition, according to a tweet by Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri.

Video shows a wounded officer lying on the ground as other officers perform chest compressions on him.

2 Pomona officers have been shot, scene still active. SWAT on scene. I’ll provide a better update soon. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) March 10, 2018

As of Saturday morning, the situation was still active with a SWAT team assisting.