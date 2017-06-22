The airport police officer who was stabbed in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, on Wednesday morning, was able to stop the assault within a minute and "never stopped fighting" until the attacker was in handcuffs, officials said.

The suspect, Amor Ftouhi of Canada, is in custody and the police officer, Lt. Jeff Neville, was listed in stable condition Wednesday and is expected to fully recover.

Officials said Ftouhi was outside the TSA screening area at the time of the attack.

Ftouhi allegedly went into a public restroom, dropped his bags and "came out, pulled out a knife, yelled 'Allahu Akbar' and stabbed Lt. Neville in the neck," David Gelios of the FBI said.

Jeff Neville/Facebook

Gelios said the attacker, armed with a roughly 12-inch knife that had an 8-inch serrated blade, "continued to exclaim 'Allah' and he made a statement to the effect of 'you killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan' and 'We're all going to die.'"

Neville stopped the attack and Ftouhi was taken into custody and interviewed by authorities.

Officials said it appears the suspect "has a hatred for the United States and a variety of other things that motivated him to coming to the airport today to conduct this act of violence."

Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP

No one else appears to have been involved and there is no information to suggest a wider plot, officials said. After the incident, a complaint was filed against the suspect for "violence at an international airport," but officials noted that there could be more charges in the future. The ongoing investigation is part of a joint operation with Canada, officials said. Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. in Lake Champlain, New York, on June 16, and later traveled to Flint, Gelios said.

The airport, which was evacuated and shut down, later reopened. All passengers were safe, officials said.

An airport official said Wednesday afternoon that Neville is "doing fine" and "resting comfortably" at a hospital.