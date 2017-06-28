The window for the United States joining nearly every other modern democracy in the world today in having single-payer government-backed health care grows wider, clearer and bigger each day.

Why? As the healthcare debate rages in Washington, D.C., and around the country, it is becoming increasingly clear to many that the health insurance system we have today is broken and has been broken for more than 25 years. It was broken before Obamacare, it was broken after Obamacare and will be broken whether Trumpcare passes or fails.

Clearly, no matter the adjustments to our private, insurance-based system today, we still have huge problems with accessibility and affordability. These two fundamental issues weren't solved with Obamacare, and could be made worse by Trumpcare. Accordingly, Americans are becoming more amenable to a single-payer option. Recent poll data bears this out.

The latest Pew polling on health care shows that support for a single-payer national insurance has risen by 5 points since January and by 12 points since 2014, with 33 percent of voters supporting a single-payer solution as of early June. Among voters under 30, who represent the voting bloc for future elections, the support rises to 45 percent.

Further, in this same Pew polling, 60 percent of voters say the government has the responsibility to make sure all Americans have health care. This is up from 47 percent in 2014 -- a 13 point increase in just over two years. The argument of government staying out of health care has been lost by special interests trying to pursue the status quo and ideologues on the right over the last few years.

Single payer used to be only advocated by those on the very far left, with the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but as the polling shows single-payer is becoming more and more acceptable and desired by the mainstream of American politics. It wasn't long ago that people such as Hillary Clinton and President Obama were opposed to single-payer; today a majority of Democratic voters now support a single-payer solution. I expect that the Democratic nominee for president in 2020 will need to support a single-payer system.

We each have our own stories about health care in this country, and mine are no different. I had a younger sister die from opioid addiction, leaving three beautiful young children behind. My identical twin daughters were born premature and needed extensive care in the hospital. One died in the hospital while her sister spent nine months in the neonatal unit. I also served on the board of a Catholic charity hospital system in central Texas and could see front and center all the problems related to affordability and accessibility. Like many of you, my own experience and the heartbreaking stories of others opened my eyes to the tragic consequences of our current health care system and its major flaws.

As politicians in Washington continue to fiddle with our health care system, the calls for single-payer will grow stronger and louder each day, and will make its passage more likely in the years ahead. We must come to terms with the idea that this should be a debate about health care, and not a debate about health insurance. Citizens have begun to learn that those are two very different things.

Matthew Dowd is an ABC News analyst and special correspondent. Opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of ABC News.