Owners rush to save horses from Southern California blaze

Dec 6, 2017, 3:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Horse owners start to evacuate their horses as the Creek Fire intensifies on Foothill Blvd in Lake View Terrace, Calif., Dec. 5, 2017. PlayJoe Lumaya/The Star via USA Today
As firefighters combat four large wildfires in Southern California that have burned more than 83,000 acres, horses are among those fleeing the smoke and flames.

PHOTO: Gina Donaldson evacuates her horse as the Creek Fire bears down on Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2017. Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Polaris
Gina Donaldson evacuates her horse as the Creek Fire bears down on Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2017.

"It's craziness," one horse owner told ABC-owned station KABC in Los Angeles.

"I don't know where to take them where it's safe," she said as she wrangled two horses. "My car and my roommate are elsewhere. They're stuck, too, they can't get in or out."

PHOTO: Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies on Dec. 5, 2017.ABC News
Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies on Dec. 5, 2017.

One man leading a horse to safety told KABC he had 20 more horses to rescue.

PHOTO: Dozens of horses were rescued from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies, Dec. 5, 2017.ABC News
Dozens of horses were rescued from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies, Dec. 5, 2017.

As employees of the Los Angeles City Animal Services Department loaded some horses one by one into a trailer, they kept the horses' eyes covered to keep out dust.

PHOTO: Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies on Dec. 5, 2017.ABC News
Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies on Dec. 5, 2017.

PHOTO: Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies on Dec. 5, 2017.ABC News
Horses are evacuated from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies on Dec. 5, 2017.

"The fire is out of control," horse owner Cris Fisher told KABC.

"We have stables all throughout these hills," Fisher said. "But we're all helping one another."

PHOTO: Horses are rescued from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies, Dec. 5, 2017.ABC News
Horses are rescued from a ranch in Shadow Hills, Calif. as the Creek Fire intensifies, Dec. 5, 2017.

