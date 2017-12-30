Troy police have arrested two people in connection with the quadruple homicide that shocked the small central New York town earlier this week.

An official with the Troy Police Department confirmed the arrest to ABC News early Saturday. The two suspects had been brought in for questioning Friday evening in the killings of the four people, including two children.

There were no further details on the suspects, however, they are expected to be arraigned about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The two women, aged 36 and 22, and two children, aged 11 and 5, were found in the basement of their Troy home on the day after Christmas.

Police said the two women, Shanta Myers and Brandi Mells, were in a relationship. Shanise Myers, 5, and Jeremiah Myers, 11, were Shanta's children from a previous relationship.

Troy Police Department

Troy Police Department

Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said in a press conference on Wednesday the killings weren't believed to be a random act.

Tedesco called the murders "an act of savagery" and said the officers involved in the case would not be able to forget the brutal crime scene.

Nicholas Buonanno/The Record/AP

"I don't need to speak about the horrific events that took place in that apartment, especially dealing with children," Tedesco said.

"The emotions of a police officer are something you repress because there is a job to be done," he added.

Troy is located in the capital region, just outside of Albany, New York.

Nicholas Buonanno/The Record/AP

ABC News' Emily Shapiro and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.