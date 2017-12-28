Young children, same-sex couple killed in act of 'savagery' in upstate New York identified by police

Dec 28, 2017, 12:47 PM ET
PHOTO: An undated photo of Jeremiah Myers, 11, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017. Right , An undated photo of Shanise Myers, 5, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.PlayTroy Police Department
Police have identified the 5-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and same-sex couple found dead in an upstate New York apartment in a killing described by the police chief as "savagery."

The slain children were Shanise Myers, 5, and her brother Jeremiah Myers, 11, the Troy Police Department said today.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Shanise Myers, 5, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.Troy Police Department
PHOTO: An undated photo of Jeremiah Myers, 11, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.Troy Police Department
The children's mother, Shanta Myers, 36, was also killed, as well as Brandi Mells, 22, who police said was in a relationship with Shanta Myers.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Shanta Myers, 36, who was found dead, along with her children and her partner, in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.Troy Police Department
PHOTO: An undated photo of Brandi Mells, 22, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.Troy Police Department
The four were found early Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in Troy, about 8 miles outside of Albany, police said.

PHOTO: Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.Nicholas Buonanno/The Record/AP
Now, police are desperate for answers.

Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said the killings aren't believed to be a random act, adding police do not believe there is any imminent danger to the public.

At a news conference Wednesday, Tedesco urged anyone with information to contact the police.

"The emotions of a police officer are something you repress because there is a job to be done," Tedesco said, adding that no one involved in this case will ever forget it.

PHOTO: Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.Nicholas Buonanno/The Record/AP
