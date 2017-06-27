New York City subway riders evacuated from disabled train

Three New York City commuters are being examined for minor smoke inhalation after passengers were evacuated from a disabled subway train in New York City this morning.

It appears that the wheel of one subway car came off the track about 200 feet short of the 125th Street station at St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem. Passengers were evacuated and employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) arrived on the scene to examine the car.

Lights went out and train halted just shy of the 125th street stop of the A train. Passengers slowly let out. @MTA investigating. #nyc pic.twitter.com/N47d2GrGEC — Jackie Faherty (@jfaherty) June 27, 2017

Fire officials said the three injuries were not life-threatening.

The New York City Emergency Management Department described the incident as a partial derailment, which caused a power outage to A, B, C and D trains between 125th and 145th Streets.

