Penn State frat brother 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge

Pennsylvania State University fraternity member Kordel Davis, who was present after fellow student Timothy Piazza fell down a flight of stairs during an alleged hazing ritual, said this morning, "I didn't know what to do" when he suspected that Piazza, who later died from his injuries, was in trouble.

In an interview with co-anchor Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” Davis called the February incident a "preventable tragedy.”

He said that he voiced concerns to his frat brothers but, ultimately, failed to call 911 because senior members of the group convinced him that he was overreacting.

"I was kind of, like, manipulated into thinking, 'Oh, everything is going to be fine,'" Davis said.

Piazza, 19, was found unconscious the morning of Feb. 3 after police were called to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at Penn State roughly 12 hours after he had fallen head first down the stairs.

Davis said he pleaded with fellow frat members to call 911.

"I got thrown against the wall," he said of the reaction he received when voicing his concerns to them about Piazza. "I felt useless."

Davis said he saw Piazza lying on the couch after the alleged hazing ritual had ended, and that people were laughing at him.

As for lessons learned, he said, "When you think something is wrong, you shouldn't be afraid to speak your mind. Don't let people change your thoughts."

Eighteen of Davis’ fellow brothers have been charged in connection with the death three months ago of Piazza during a pledge ceremony.

Davis has not been charged.

As ABC News reported Friday, all defendants charged with involuntary manslaughter were preliminarily arraigned Friday afternoon.

No pleas were entered and bail was set at $100,000 ROR (release on your own recognizance), the district attorney said. They are prohibited from having alcohol and non-prescription drugs, cannot leave their home state without express permission from the judge and must surrender their passports, the district attorney said.

The remaining defendants face arraignment early this week, the district attorney's office said Friday.

One of the defense attorneys in the case told ABC News, "Of course, it's a tragedy. But that doesn't mean there's any intent involved in any of this."

ABC News' David Caplan and Matthew Stone contributed to this report.