4 people found shot dead in Los Angeles County home

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating after four people were found shot dead in a home early this morning, authorities said.

The victims -- a man, two women and a boy -- were found around 7 a.m. in Santa Clarita, which is about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said.

The four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

KABC

The suspect is not known, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.