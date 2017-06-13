Person of interest in custody in mysterious deaths of Ohio mother and 2 daughters

Police in Ohio have taken a person of interest into custody after an hours-long standoff in connection to the mysterious deaths of a mother and her two daughters.

The encounter began around 9 p.m. Monday at a Brunswick, Ohio, home, the Brunswick Division of Police said in a news conference this morning. Police officers forced entry into the home this morning and were able to take the person, George Brinkman, into custody by utilizing a stun-gun, police said. No shots were fired.

Brinkman, 45, was the only person in the house at the time and did not say anything during the encounter, according to police.

Brinkman's connection to the deceased Ohio mother and two daughters is unknown, Brunswick police said.

The bodies of 45-year-old mother Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer, were found Sunday in one bedroom at their home in North Royalton, Ohio, about 18 miles outside of Cleveland, according to the North Royalton Police Department.

A knife was used in the death of one of the women, but there was no visible sign of death for the other two, Det. Dave Loeding of the North Royalton Police Department said at a news conference Monday. Police ruled out murder-suicide early in the investigation.

WEWS

Loeding said Monday he was unaware of any complaints to the family's home, which was not located in a high-crime area.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Marshals Task Force, were involved in taking Brinkman into custody. The North Royalton Police Department will continue the investigation into the deaths.

