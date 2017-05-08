Phoenix police announce arrest in serial street shootings

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams announced today in a press conference that 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo has been arrested in connection with a string of shootings that resulted in nine deaths.

The shootings took place between August 2015 and July 2016.

According to police, Saucedo was already in jail for the murder of 61-year-old Raul Romero, who was shot multiple times in his driveway in August 2015 and died at a hospital shortly after. Saucedo has been booked on an additional 26 felony counts including homicide.

There is no known correlation between the victims and the suspect, police said. Police added that there may be additional victims out there and they are continuing to investigate.

ABC News' Jennifer Harrison contributed to this report.