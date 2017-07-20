From his distinguished college football career to the highly publicized murder trial, O.J. Simpson has seldom left the public eye. At the height of his career, Simpson played in the NFL while simultaneously starring in commercials, television shows and movies. Thirteen years after his acquittal, Simpson was convicted of burglary and has been serving a 33 year sentence since 2010. Simpson was granted partial parole in 2013, and has another parole hearing scheduled for July 20, 2017.<br><br> O.J. Simpson poses with the Heisman Trophy at New York's Downtown Athletic Club on Dec. 5, 1968. AP

O.J. Simpson carries the ball for the Buffalo Bills in a game against the Baltimore Colts in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 1, 1972. Kevin Fleming/Corbis

In 1975, Hertz rental car company signed Simpson to an endorsement deal that eventually helped make him one of the most popular celebrity spokespeople in the United States.<br><br> O.J. Simpson appears in a Hertz commercial from 1978. Hertz/YouTube

O.J. Simpson is seen in a still from "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" which also starred Leslie Nielsen. Outside of his career as a professional football player, Simpson appeared in both film and television shows spanning more than 20 years. IMDb/Paramount Pictures

Simpson married Nicole Brown in 1985 and the couple had two children during their seven-year marriage.<br><br>The couple attend a party at the Harley Davidson Cafe in New York, circa 1993. Rose Hartman/Getty Images

Early on the morning of June 13, 1994, the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and restaurant waiter Ron Goldman were found outside Simpson's home in Los Angeles. They had been brutally murdered. <br><br> An unidentified police investigator walks past blood-stained towels in the entry way to a Los Angeles condominium belonging to Nicole Brown Simpson, 35-year-old ex-wife of former running back O.J. Simpson. Eric Draper/AP

After he failed to turn himself in to the police to face murder charges, the LAPD located O.J. Simpson in Al Cowlings' white Ford Bronco on an interstate south of L.A. by tracking Simpson's cell phone calls. It is estimated that 95 million viewers across America watched the televised low-speed chase.<br><br> About an hour later, the Bronco arrived at Simpson's Brentwood home where the sports legend was arrested when he emerged from the vehicle. Joseph Villarin/AP Photo

After the low-speed pursuit, Simpson was arrested and held without bail. Simpson was indicted for both murders in a probable cause hearing and at his arraignment, made the statement when asked for his plea, “Absolutely, one hundred percent, not guilty.” <br><br> O.J. Simpson is pictured in his June 17, 1994 booking photo, released by the Los Angeles Police Department. Getty Images

Defense attorneys Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran stand behind O.J. Simpson in court, Jan. 5, 1995. The trial officially began on January 24, 1995, and would be televised for the next 134 days. AFP/Getty Images

Prosecutor Marcia Clark points to a chart as she describes to jurors where evidence was found at O.J. Simpson's home during opening statements in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Jan. 24, 1995. Police had found one bloody glove at the scene of the crime, and another bloody glove on the grounds of Simpson’s house. Police also found blood inside the white Ford Bronco. The DNA was found to match the DNA of both Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. AFP/Getty Images

Judge Lance Ito watches as Brian "Kato" Kaelin points to a video screen showing the path behind his bedroom where the bloody glove was found by police detective Mark Fuhrman during his testimony on March 22, 1995. Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

Los Angeles County Coroner Dr. Lakshmanan Sathyavagiswaram demonstrates on prosecutor Brian Kelberg the fatal stab wound to victim Ronald Goldman, June 13, 1995. An alternate juror reportedly left the court after becoming upset over the demonstrations. Myung J. Chun/AFP/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson puts on one of the bloody gloves as a Los Angeles Sheriff's deputy looks on during the trial, June 15, 1995. One of the gloves was found at the murder scene while the other was found at Simpson's estate. Sam Mircovich/AFP/Getty Images

Judge Lance Ito yells at defense attorney Barry Scheck to sit down during a hearing following an objection by the defense on prosecutor Marcia Clark's closing rebuttal arguments in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Sept. 29, 1995. Eric Draper/AFP/Getty Images

Members of murder victim Ron Goldman's family react to the not guilty verdict in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, Oct. 3, 1995. In the foreground is LAPD Detective Tom Lange, who investigated the murders. Myung J. Chun/AFP/Getty Images

Although Simpson was acquitted for the murders of both Brown and Goldman, a civil case was brought against Simpson for their deaths. Simpson was found liable for the wrongful death Goldman and for battery against Nicole Brown Simpson. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million dollars to the Goldman family. <br><br>Simpson crosses the street from the courthouse in Santa Monica, California, during a lunch break, Oct. 23, 1996 on the first day of his trial in the wrongful death civil suit. Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson testifies in Miami-Dade County Court during the third day of his "road rage" trial, Oct. 23, 2001 in Miami, Florida. Simpson was acquitted of both simple battery and burglary after he allegedly yanked glasses of a man during a road rage incident. Pool Photo/Getty Images

In 2007, Simpson led a group of men to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint from the Palace station casino in Las Vegas. Simpson was arrested and two days later and charged with 12 crimes. <br><br> A photo of a Palace Station hotel room is displayed on a monitor during the O.J. Simpson trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center, Sept. 17, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Isaac Brekken-Pool/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson is led into a courtroom to be arraigned after being charged with 12 crimes, including kidnapping, assault and burglary at the Clark County Regional Justice Center, Sept. 19, 2007. Jae C. Hong/AFP/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson, left, and his attorney, Yale Galanter, right, listen as Simpson is found guilty on all 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 3, 2008 in Las Vegas. The charges were brought after a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. The verdict comes 13 years to the day after Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Daniel Gluskoter/AFP/Getty Images