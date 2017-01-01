Two Marines were seriously burned Sunday night in a ground flash fire at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California that broke out while they were performing routine aircraft maintenance on a fighter jet.
Two Marines were seriously burned Sunday night in a ground flash fire at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California that broke out while they were performing routine aircraft maintenance on a fighter jet.
KGTV
YOU JUST SAW:
Two Marines were seriously burned Sunday night in a ground flash fire at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California that broke out while they were performing routine aircraft maintenance on a fighter jet.