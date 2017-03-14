Mark Makela/Getty Images

  • Men shovel a sidewalk March 14, 2017 in the Roxborough area of Philadelphia.
    Mark Makela/Getty Images

  • People walk the snow-covered streets near the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 14, 2017.
    Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images

  • Terminal C at Logan International Airport is nearly empty, March 14, 2017, in Boston.
    Scott Eisen/Getty Images

  • A New York City bus drives through New York City area, March 14, 2017.
    Andrew Gombert/EPA

  • Men plow snow at the Times Square during a snowstorm in N.Y., March 14, 2017.
    Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

  • A worker clears snow in Times Square as snow falls in Manhattan, N.Y., March 14, 2017.
    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

  • Workmen clear a sidewalk during a winter storm in Philadelphia, March 14, 2017.
    Matt Rourke/AP Photo

  • A woman walks through the streets in Brooklyn, March 14, 2017, in N.Y.
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

