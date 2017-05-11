Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

  • Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on Nov. 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
    Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

  • Law enforcement officials works at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

  • Carrie Matula embraces a woman after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

  • Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    Nick Wagner/Statesman.com

  • Members of the FBI walk behind the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
    Darren Abate/AP

  • A woman prays with a man after a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017.
    Nick Wagner/Statesman.com

  • Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
    Darren Abate/AP

  • Families gather at the community center awaiting news about the First Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    Joe Mitchell/Reuters

  • Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

  • Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
    Darren Abate/AP

  • Map locates church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    AP

  • A mass shooting was reported at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
    KSAT via Facebook

