A chartered Delta aircraft carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid off a Wisconsin airport taxiway Friday night and became stuck in the grass, leaving the NFL team waiting more than four hours to deplane.

"While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane," read a tweet from the Vikings' account.

Delta flight 8867 departed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 4:26 p.m. and arrived at Appleton International Airport at 5:09 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

As the Vikings sat idle waiting to exit the Airbus A330 jet, the Appleton International Airport said in a statement, "Delta flight 8867 carrying the Minnesota Vikings had a rear wheel slip off the taxiway after landing safely. The Delta crew and airport public safety teams are working on the aircraft now."

Delta also confirmed it was working with the fire department to get all of the passengers of the plane.

Sgt. Erik Nielson of the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office told ABC News there were no reported injuries.

At 11:44 p.m. Central Time, the Vikings tweeted, "Back at the team hotel, the #Vikings are nestled, all snug in their beds."

An hour earlier, the team tweeted, "We made it."

While holed up on the aircraft, Vikings players took to their social media accounts to document the ordeal.

Linebacker Chad Greenway tweeted video of the snowy rescue, writing, "How's your day going?"

Wide receiver Charles Johnson tweeted a video documenting his experience, writing, "after hours on the ?? the fire department came to get us! Never been on a fire truck b4 if u can't tell ??. Got a little surprised. #memories"

Tight end Kyle Rudolph posted a video with teammate Greenway, writing, "Cross this one off the bucket list! ?? Leaving the plane with @chadgreenway52 on a fire truck basket."

ABC News' Brendan Rand and Benjamin Stein contributed to this account