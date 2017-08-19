6 police officers shot in 3 US cities Friday night, two confirmed dead

Six law enforcement officers on Friday night were shot -- two are confirmed dead -- in three different U.S. cities, their respective agencies have confirmed.

In central Florida, two Kissimmee Police Department officers were killed, Gov. Rick Scott said.

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of these 2 officers," Scott tweeted Friday night. "Our prayers are with all of @kissimmeepolice & their loved ones."

A subsequent tweet read, "Our law enforcement officers are true heroes and we will miss these brave Floridians."

Kissimmee is located about about 23 miles south of Orlando.

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of these 2 officers. Our prayers are with all of @kissimmeepolice & their loved ones https://t.co/L8aAP1inqK — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

Our law enforcement officers are true heroes and we will miss these brave Floridians. https://t.co/YZWZCYDKip — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

On @WFTV A Chaplain arrives, speaks w @OrlandoPolice at ORMC where fallen @kissimmeepolice officers were taken pic.twitter.com/qMBg9PDyU7 — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) August 19, 2017

In northeastern Florida, two officers were shot, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced.

"Two police officers shot," the Sheriff's Office tweeted. "We ask media not to release any other information until we can confirm family members have been notified."

Two police officers shot: Westside of #Jacksonville. All information will come via Twitter. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

"Praying for these officers who were shot tonight," Gov. Scott said of the Jacksonville officers.

On the scene where JSO says two officers have been shot @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ja24ALNkUg — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) August 19, 2017

And in reference to both Florida shootings, Gov. Scott tweeted, "Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida."

No further details about the Florida shooting incidents were yet released.

In Fairchance, Pennsylvania Friday night, two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot, officials said. Both troopers are stable and expected to survive. The suspect is dead.

"Two state troopers shot and [the] suspect is deceased," Pennsylvania State Police spokeswoman Melinda Bondarenka told ABC News. "We are not releasing any more details at this time."

Josh Krysak, a spokesman at Uniontown Hospital, told ABC News, "I can confirm that one state police trooper was brought to Uniontown Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a shooting incident in Fairchance this evening. The injuries suffered by this officer are not life threatening."

ABC News' Benjamin Stein and Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.