San Francisco police are searching for suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith who allegedly fled from a domestic violence incident this weekend.

Police responded to a call on Saturday evening at a home near Union Square, but the suspect, identified as Smith, had allegedly fled before the authorities arrived, San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said in a statement.

The 911 dispatcher said "the suspect threw" the victim "around the room" and "bit her on the wrist," reported ABC station KGO in San Francisco.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

While police did not identify the victim, KGO said the altercation was between Smith and his fiancee, and that Smith allegedly escaped through the window of her fifth-floor apartment.

The two became engaged last month.

ABC News could not immediately reach Smith's fiancee for comment.

San Francisco Police Special Victims Unit investigators said they want to interview the 28-year-old linebacker.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is urged call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at (415) 575-4444.

According to The Associated Press, Smith has previous arrests including drunk driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles.

Smith, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, was released in 2015 after he was charged with drunk driving for the third time in four years, the AP reported.

Smith joined the Raiders in 2015. He played nine games and was then suspended from the league for substance abuse violations, the AP said. His reinstatement application is pending, according to the AP.

A spokesperson for the Raiders did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.