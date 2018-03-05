Police searching for NFL player Aldon Smith who allegedly fled from domestic violence incident

Mar 5, 2018, 11:25 AM ET
PHOTO: Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith is pictured during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 20, 2015, in Oakland , Calif.PlayTony Avelar/AP, FILE
WATCH Suspended NFL player sought by police

San Francisco police are searching for suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith who allegedly fled from a domestic violence incident this weekend.

Police responded to a call on Saturday evening at a home near Union Square, but the suspect, identified as Smith, had allegedly fled before the authorities arrived, San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said in a statement.

PHOTO: Aldon Smith of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium, Aug. 28, 2014 in Houston.Michael Zagaris/Getty Images, FILE
Aldon Smith of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium, Aug. 28, 2014 in Houston.

The 911 dispatcher said "the suspect threw" the victim "around the room" and "bit her on the wrist," reported ABC station KGO in San Francisco.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

PHOTO: Aldon Smith of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during a timeout against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum, Dec. 7, 2014 in Oakland, Calif.Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images, FILE
Aldon Smith of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during a timeout against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum, Dec. 7, 2014 in Oakland, Calif.

While police did not identify the victim, KGO said the altercation was between Smith and his fiancee, and that Smith allegedly escaped through the window of her fifth-floor apartment.

The two became engaged last month.

ABC News could not immediately reach Smith's fiancee for comment.

San Francisco Police Special Victims Unit investigators said they want to interview the 28-year-old linebacker.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is urged call the SFPD 24 Hour Operations Center at (415) 575-4444.

PHOTO: Oakland Raiders Aldon Smith cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 20, 2015.Tony Avelar/AP, FILE
Oakland Raiders' Aldon Smith cools off during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 20, 2015.

According to The Associated Press, Smith has previous arrests including drunk driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles.

Smith, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011, was released in 2015 after he was charged with drunk driving for the third time in four years, the AP reported.

Smith joined the Raiders in 2015. He played nine games and was then suspended from the league for substance abuse violations, the AP said. His reinstatement application is pending, according to the AP.

A spokesperson for the Raiders did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments