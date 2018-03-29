Prayer service to be held today for 16-year-old girl gunned down at her Maryland high school

Mar 29, 2018, 9:59 AM ET
PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey.PlayWilley family/AP
WATCH Maryland police are releasing calls for help from Great Mills High school

A prayer service will be held this afternoon for a 16-year-old girl who was gunned down at her Maryland high school.

Just before 8 a.m. on March 20, Jaelynn Willey was in a hallway at Great Mills High School when she was shot once in the head, allegedly by 17-year-old Austin Rollins, according to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the leg from the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Rollins was then confronted by a school resource officer and fatally shot himself in the head, the sheriff's office said.

PHOTO: A law enforcement officer walks in front of Great Mills High School after a shooting on March 20, 2018, in Great Mills, Md.Alex Brandon/AP
A law enforcement officer walks in front of Great Mills High School after a shooting on March 20, 2018, in Great Mills, Md.

Willey and Rollins "had a prior relationship which recently ended," the sheriff's office said. "All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence."

Two days after the shooting, Willey's mother tearfully announced her daughter would be taken off life support. Willey, the second-oldest of nine siblings, died hours later, surrounded by her family, the sheriff's office said.

Today's prayer service will be at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Maryland.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey.Willey family/AP
This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey.

'I was just shot in my school,' boy who survived deadly attack told 911: 'It's burning... my leg's going numb'

16-year-old Maryland school shooting victim dies after being taken off life support

Maryland school shooting wasn't random, suspect had relationship with victim 'which recently ended': Sheriff

Lone school resource officer who engaged gunman may have saved lives: Governor

A nationwide March for Our Lives rally took place four days after the shooting.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron called the shooting "our worst nightmare."

"This is what we prepare for," he said. "And this is what we pray we never have to do."

PHOTO: A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., March 20, 2018. Carolyn Kaster/AP
A mother walks her daughter, a student from Great Mills High School, to the car as she picks her up from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md., March 20, 2018.

Comments