Puerto Rico school celebrates the return of electricity after 112 days

Jan 16, 2018, 8:45 PM ET
VIDEO: Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo had been without power for 112 days.PlayAcademia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo / Storyful
It was yells of pure joy for one school in Puerto Rico.

The Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo in San Juan posted a video on Facebook showing students jumping for joy in different classrooms as teachers rang bells to celebrate the return of electricity to the school.

Electricity was restored 112 days after losing power, according to the school.

The entire island lost power on Sept. 20, when Hurricane Maria made landfall, causing widespread destruction.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello had announced a benchmark of restoring 95 percent of power to the island by Dec. 15, but a month later, only 62 percent of customers have power while 80 percent of the grid is generating electricity.

