Rainstorms are a 'mixed blessing' for thousands of firefighters battling California's historic wildfires

Sep 4, 2017, 3:09 PM ET
PHOTO: A Super Scooper CL-415 firefighting aircraft from Canada makes a drop to protect a house during the La Tuna Fire on September 3, 2017 near Burbank, California. PlayDavid McNew/Getty Images
Some residents in southern California are returning to their homes after a brief reprieve from the scorching heat.

Los Angelenos spent their Labor Day weekend breathing in nasty air and staring above at a gray and jaundiced sky caused by record heat and 25 raging wildfires.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, 1,400 evacuees in three cities -- Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale -- can safely reoccupy the homes they fled when the fires posed a threat.

A series of windy rain showers on Sunday evening helped beat back the La Tuna blaze that started on Sept. 1, which has destroyed more than 7,000 acres of wild brush, Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed.

"The moisture helped us," Los Angeles Fire Capt. Ralph Terrazas said at a press conference on Monday.

But he stressed it was a "mixed blessing" because the rain brought with it "erratic" winds.

"The wind will continue to be an always will create problems," he said.

PHOTO: A home and property lie in ruins destroyed in the La Tuna Canyon fire along Crestline Drive in the Verdugo Mountains north of downtown Los Angeles.Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Polaris
A home and property lie in ruins destroyed in the La Tuna Canyon fire along Crestline Drive in the Verdugo Mountains north of downtown Los Angeles.

And while the fire is only 30 percent contained, Terrazas said he expects that number to increase because "there's really no active fire left."

The La Tuna fire, which so far torched four homes and injured at least four firefighters, has been touted as the largest fire in Los Angeles County history.

PHOTO: A firefighting helicopter flies over a charred hillside during the La Tuna Canyon fire near Burbank, California, September 3, 2017Kyle Grillot/REUTERS
A firefighting helicopter flies over a charred hillside during the La Tuna Canyon fire near Burbank, California, September 3, 2017

The blaze prompted the mayor of Los Angeles to take note in a tweet Sunday.

And California Gov. Jerry Brown subsequently declared a state of emergency.

Terrazas cautioned, however, that the 1961 Bel Air fire, which destroyed almost 500 homes and consumed around 17,000 acres, may still stand as the city's largest.

As the fire scares slowed, officials were monitoring the thunderstorms, many of which were caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Lidia, that has brought the region gusty winds and storms that could deliver flash floods, mudslides and lightning.

Terrazas said he was "very concerned" because of the potential for ashed vegetation from the fire running off and possibly clogging the city's various basins.

PHOTO: LA County firefighter Kevin Sleight extinguishes hot spots while battling the La Tuna Canyon fire. Firefighters were assisted by cooler temperatures and brief showers in their battle against the 5,900-acre brush fire north of downtown Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Polaris
LA County firefighter Kevin Sleight extinguishes hot spots while battling the La Tuna Canyon fire. Firefighters were assisted by cooler temperatures and brief showers in their battle against the 5,900-acre brush fire north of downtown Los Angeles.

To mitigate the threat of mudslides and flooding, Terrazas said a fleet of bulldozers was being employed to "clear out" these basins.

Meanwhile, massive fires were still kindling elsewhere in California as well as spreading around parts of Oregon, Washington and Montana, according to The Associated Press.