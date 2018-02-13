Rescuers scrambling to reach climbers stranded on Mt. Hood

First responders were feverishly trying to rescue climbers on Oregon's Mt. Hood Tuesday afternoon, including at least two who were injured, officials said.

Live footage captured by ABC News' affiliate KATU shows multiple climbers descending from the icy peak using a sharp axe tool.

Hundreds of feet below, there appeared to be people, at least two wearing red coats, tending to at least one injured climber.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, rescuers were trying to get to two groups of climbers in the Hogsback area. One of the injured climbers fell. It was not clear how the other was injured.

To clarify: We are dealing with two separate rescue situations: SITUATION 1: 1 group of 4 stranded by Hogsback; 1 injured. SITUATION 2: Another climber fell on Hogsback, is injured. Other climbers currently rendering aid. SAR working feverishly to get crews to the climbers. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 13, 2018

The conditions of the injured climbers was not immediately clear.

Mount Hood is considered Oregon's highest mountains and is a popular climbing and skiing attraction.

