Reward Increased to $100K for Man Wanted in Killing of Veteran Orlando Officer

The reward for the capture of Markeith Loyd, who is wanted for allegedly gunning down a veteran police sergeant in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, has been raised to $100,000.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a wife and mother, was on duty by herself at around 7 a.m. Monday near a Walmart when a citizen approached her about a wanted murder suspect -- Loyd -- and said he was nearby, Orlando police said.

Clayton found Loyd and then chased him, according to police. When Clayton told him to stop running, he opened fire, police said. Clayton, who was wearing body armor, was shot multiple times, police said, and later died.

Authorities said Loyd, 41, was already wanted for allegedly killing a pregnant woman before Clayton's shooting.

While the "extensive" manhunt is ongoing, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said today he wants the community to know it is safe to go about daily activities.

Mina said Monday, "We are going to bring this dirtbag to justice."

"It doesn’t matter where he goes -- we will track him down to the ends of the earth," Mina later said.

Clayton's funeral will be Saturday afternoon in Orlando, Mina said today. A GoFundMe page has been set up for her family, he said.

On Monday, police called Clayton a hero, saying she gave her life protecting the community she loved. She had been with the Orlando Police Department since 1999 and was promoted to master sergeant last year, police said.

Orlando Police Department

A second law enforcement officer, a motorcycle officer from the Orange County Sheriff's office, was also killed in the line of duty while responding to the Walmart shooting, authorities said. The officer, Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, an 11-year veteran, was struck by a motorist and killed, the sheriff's office said.