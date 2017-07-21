Ron Goldman's family on OJ Simpson's getting parole: 'It was very disappointing'

Jul 21, 2017, 8:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears with his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, left, via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on July 20, 2017.Lovelock Correctional Center via AP
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears with his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, left, via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on July 20, 2017.

The father and sister of Ron Goldman said they found the decision to grant O.J. Simpson parole "very disappointing."

"It was shocking," Kim Goldman, sister of Ron Goldman, said today on "Good Morning America" about a Nevada parole board's granting Simpson parole for a 2007 botched robbery. "I think I expected that [Simpson] was going to come in with a script-- 'I did these crimes, I'm so sorry, I'm remorseful, I know that there was a gun in the room.'"

Kim Goldman and Ron's father, Fred Goldman, spoke to "GMA" Friday about their reactions to the Thursday hearing and Simpson's comments to the parole board.

"I thought he was going to follow what I thought was going to be a very strategic plan for the day and then he went off-script," Kim Goldman said. "He became exactly who he normally is, and I started to panic a little and obviously like everybody else we watched them unanimously willing to release him and it was very disappointing."

Former prison guard believes OJ Simpson has 'strong chance of getting out' at parole hearing

Before OJ Simpson parole hearing, Ron Goldman's family says they may never see justice

OJ Simpson's defense lawyer misplaces letter during parole hearing

The Goldmans said Thursday on "GMA" that they do not expect to ever see justice for the 1994 killing of their family member, Ron Goldman.

Simpson is expected to be released as early as Oct. 1.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.