A North Carolina school bus driver was arrested on felony charges after allegedly making online threats to "shoot up" a middle school and ranting against immigrants, authorities said.

Lashauna Hooker Beachum, 32, of Charlotte, was taken into custody after the Union County Sheriff's Office received complaints from numerous residents that she posted back-to-back social media threats against Porter Ridge Middle School in Charlotte less than three weeks after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

"The safety of our kids and schools is one of our highest priorities. Any comment, rumor or social media post mentioning violence on school property is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement.

Beachum allegedly posted the first threat on Facebook around 2 a.m. Friday, using a fake name, sheriff's officials said. The threat was removed, but another one was posted soon after, officials said.

In the Facebook post, the writer made expletive-laced references to three people and disparaging remarks aimed at "immigrants" in the Suburban Estates neighborhood of Charlotte, where Porter Ridge Middle School is located, sheriff's officials said.

"I'm sick of this school, these ... teachers and immigrants of Suburban Estates trying to take over the school," reads one of the post, obtained by ABC affiliate station WSOC-TV before it was taken down.

Apparently referring to President Donald Trump's attempts to overhaul the immigration system, including banning immigrants from several predominantly Muslim countries, the poster went on to write: "You all won't be satisfied until trump sends all you ... back out of here. i'm going to shoot up the school to help him out."

Detectives traced the Facebook messages to Beachum's residence and determined that she posted it, sheriff's officials said in a statement. She was arrested late Friday afternoon.

"The motive behind the two messages allegedly posted by Beachum is not clear," the statement reads. "However, detectives do not believe Beachum had the means or intention of acting on the threat."

Beachum remained in custody Monday, awaiting arraignment in Union County Superior Court. She faces two felony counts of making false reports concerning mass violence on educational property, officials said.

It was not immediately clear if she has hired or been appointed an attorney.

The incident left parents such as Joshua Gregory so concerned he made his two sons stay home from classes at Porter Ridge Middle School on Friday after hearing about the threat. He said Beachum is his sons' bus driver.

"It just blew our mind. What if my kids were on the bus and she got angry?" Gregory told WSOC. "It just goes to show you what lengths people are willing to go to when they have evil in their heart."

The threat was posted just 16 days after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire with an AR-16 assault rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 14 students and three staff member.