A school principal has figured out how to make the announcement of a snow day cooler to his students and fun even for parents.

Principal Chad Caddell of Union Pointe Academy in northern Kentucky near Cincinnati puts snow-day alerts to music and then posts the videos online.

The first-year principal is a former elementary school drama teacher and a music lover. He said it takes him about 20 minutes to write original lyrics to songs by such stars as Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey.

"Snow days are stressful for parents, man. They are last-minute having to rearrange work plans, get child care," Caddell told ABC News. "So I thought, 'How can we make this fun for them (the parents and students)?'"

With more than 1 million views on social media, Caddell's videos are reaching way beyond the community of Union Pointe, a private religious school in Florence, Kentucky, according to its website.

"It's been meaningful to give that gift to people all around the world," the principal said. "It's brought great awareness to our school, our faculty, who we are [and] what our mission is on a national global level."

Caddell said that beyond creating entertaining snow-day videos, he and his staff remain focused on being a "champion" for the students at Union Pointe.

"If we do everything we can to provide students with an uncommon experience, they will, every time, reward us with an uncommon effort and attitude," he said. "If snow-day videos are a small part of that, I'm in, man. It's awesome."