School shooting victim Helena Ramsay to be laid to rest today

Feb 23, 2018, 12:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Helena Ramsay, 17, seen in an undated handout photo, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.PlayRamsay Family Handout
WATCH A closer look at the victims and survivors in the Parkland school shooting

Seventeen-year-old Helena Ramsay, one of the 17 people gunned down in the Valentine's Day mass shooting at a Florida high school, will be laid to rest today.

Interested in Florida School Shooting?

Add Florida School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Florida School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Florida School Shooting
Add Interest

Ramsay "was a smart, kind hearted, and thoughtful person," who would have started college next year, relative Curtis Page Jr. wrote on Facebook.

PHOTO: Helena Ramsay, 17, pictured with with her mother in an undated handout photo, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.Ramsay Family Handout
Helena Ramsay, 17, pictured with with her mother in an undated handout photo, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

PHOTO: Helena Ramsay, 17, seen in an undated handout photo, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.Ramsay Family Handout
Helena Ramsay, 17, seen in an undated handout photo, was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

"She was deeply loved and loved others even more so. Though she was some what reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies, and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her," he wrote. "She was so brilliant and witty, and I’m still wrestling with the idea that she is actually gone."

PHOTO: Samuel Zeif, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., cries after speaking during a listening session with President Donald Trump and students and teachers at the White House, Feb. 21, 2018.
SLIDESHOW: Heartbreaking photos from the Parkland school shooting

Slain football coach ran 'toward danger' to save students in school shooting, sheriff says at funeral

Florida high school massacre: Portraits of the 17 victims

Survivors of Florida high school shooting seek 'middle ground' on gun control debate

Florida lawmakers face political pressure after Parkland shooting

According to The Orlando Sentinel, a cousin, Jamie Page, wrote online that Helena was “a genuine, beautiful, and smart human being who had so much potential and the brightest future.”

The newspaper said cousin Fena Cooper posted on Facebook, “Valentine’s Day will never look the same for my family."

PHOTO: Flowers and crosses line a fence near the school on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 16, 2018.Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty Images
Flowers and crosses line a fence near the school on a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 16, 2018.

PHOTO: Candles that were placed on crosses still glow after last nights vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at Pine Trail Park, Feb. 16, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Candles that were placed on crosses still glow after last nights vigil for victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at Pine Trail Park, Feb. 16, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

Comments