New security bollards to be installed in key spots in New York City: Mayor

Jan 2, 2018, 1:36 PM ET
PHOTO: U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, NYPD Commissioner James ONeill stand near bollards in Times Square, New York City, Jan. 02, 2018.PlayMike Segar/Reuters
WATCH New Year's Eve security in New York City tighter than ever

New York City is set to install more than 1,500 new permanent bollards in Times Square and other public spaces around the city to help protect pedestrians, the mayor announced Tuesday.

Interested in New York?

Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
New York
Add Interest

The metal barriers will be placed in heavily-populated streets and sidewalks to counter the threat of car-ramming terror attacks and car accidents.

“These bollards will make sure vehicles can never come into places where pedestrians are,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference.

PHOTO: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes an announcement during a press conference in Times Square on Jan. 2, 2018.Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes an announcement during a press conference in Times Square on Jan. 2, 2018.

“These are some of the busiest streets in the world," he said. "People have to get around, but they also have to be safe.”

The announcement comes after two deadly attacks using vehicles in Manhattan last year.

In May, a motorist who was allegedly under the influence of drugs plowed his vehicle into a crowded Times Square sidewalk, killing an 18-year-old woman.

PHOTO: A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017.Mike Segar/Reuters
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City, May 18, 2017.

PHOTO:Investigators photograph evidence at the scene of a crash that killed one person and injured almost two dozen others in Times Square, May 18, 2017, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Photo
PHOTO:Investigators photograph evidence at the scene of a crash that killed one person and injured almost two dozen others in Times Square, May 18, 2017, in New York.

On Halloween, an alleged ISIS sympathizer drove a rental truck into a crowd on a lower Manhattan bike path, killing eight people.

PHOTO: Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.Bebeto Matthews/AP
Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to the scene where multiple people were injured after a truck plowed through a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.WABC
Emergency crews respond to the scene where multiple people were injured after a truck plowed through a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.

“When a vehicle plows into a group of innocent pedestrians, it’s disgusting," the mayor said.

"Sometimes we've seen tragedies that were not based on an attack -- cars just spun out of control or reckless drivers," de Blasio added. "We want to make sure in some of the most heavily traveled areas of the city that those bollards protect against those kinds of tragedies as well."

8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in 'cowardly act of terror': Mayor

Times Square crash suspect told police 'I wanted to kill them': Prosecutors

Why vehicle attacks, ISIS' preferred method of terror, are so hard to prevent

The city conducted a review of locations, including business corridors, tourist attractions and iconic sites, identifying 10 key locations to be addressed with permanent fixtures. Most of these locations are currently protected with temporary security structures.

The initiative, which is expected to cost $50 million, is set to start later this month. The first bollards will be temporary, followed by the permanent installation beginning in March.

The complete roll-out of these permanent structures will be completed over the next few years.

Comments