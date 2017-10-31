8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in 'cowardly act of terror': Mayor

Oct 31, 2017, 5:37 PM ET
A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2017.
8 dead after truck plows into people in New York City in 'cowardly act of terror': Mayor

A man driving a rental truck plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on a jogging and bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City Tuesday afternoon, killing at least eight people and injuring many others in what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called a "cowardly act of terror."

The sprawling crime scene runs about 10 blocks along the West Side Highway, a few blocks away from One World Trade Center. "Everybody started running," one witness said.

Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in Manhattan, New York, Oct. 31 2017.
Emergency crews attend the scene of an alleged shooting incident on West Street in Manhattan, New York, Oct. 31 2017.

A damaged school bus at the scene where a truck drove into a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.
A damaged school bus at the scene where a truck drove into a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.

A suspect was apprehended at the scene. Multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News that the suspect in custody was identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov of Tampa, Florida.

The suspect is reported to have screamed "Allahu Akbar" after the crash, and that is a key reason authorities are looking at terrorism as a possible motive, sources said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there was no evidence of a wider, ongoing threat but he said more police would be monitoring the streets on Halloween night.

The city's annual Halloween parade in the West Village, which is near the crime scene, will still take place tonight, officials said.

Witness describes chaotic scene after driver kills 8 in NYC

Investigators inspect a truck following an incident in New York City, Oct. 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan.
Investigators inspect a truck following an incident in New York City, Oct. 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan.

The deadly incident began at about 3:05 p.m., when the vehicle -- a Home Depot rental truck, according to the company -- entered the West Street pedestrian and bike path north of Chambers Street, hitting multiple people on the path, leaving some dead and "numerous people injured," New York City police said.

Emergency crews respond to the scene in lower Manhattan after reports of multiple people were injured after a truck plowed through a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.
Emergency crews respond to the scene in lower Manhattan after reports of multiple people were injured after a truck plowed through a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.

At Chambers Street, the truck collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children, police said.

After the collision, the truck driver exited the vehicle brandishing what appeared to be two handguns, police said. A uniformed police officer confronted the suspect and shot him in the abdomen, police said.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill in a press conference later credited that officer with stopping the carnage.

The suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital, police said.

A paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered at the scene, police said.

Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.
Police gather at the scene after reports of multiple people injured after a truck plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.

Authorities respond to incident in lower Manhattan in New York City, Oct. 31, 2017.
Authorities respond to incident in lower Manhattan in New York City, Oct. 31, 2017.

Six of the deceased victims were pronounced dead at the scene; two more died at a nearby hospital.

Police said 11 were wounded with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness described the chaotic scene to ABC's New York station WABC, saying that after the truck hit multiple people on the bike path, it crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West streets, near Stuyvesant High School.

Authorities respond near a damaged school bus, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.
Authorities respond near a damaged school bus, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.

"Everybody started running," the witness said. "... Everything was happening so fast."

The witness added of the driver, "He kept going all the way down full speed."

"Thank God the trick-or-treaters weren't out yet," the witness later said.

Video from the scene showed mangled bicycles strewn across the bike path.

Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Oct. 31, 2017.
Bicycles and debris lay on a bike path after a motorist drove onto the path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Oct. 31, 2017.

A New York Police Department officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike along a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.
A New York Police Department officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike along a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.

The FBI responded to the incident.

President Donald Trump has been briefed, according to a White House spokesperson.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray have also been briefed.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

