'Sexy convict': Late-night hosts roast Trump, Manafort after Russia probe charges

President Donald Trump responded to the federal charges being brought against his former campaign manager on Monday as part of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, tweeting: “sorry but this is years ago before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus.”

Late-night hosts took the topic and ran.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden used his opening monologue on Tuesday to give a short speech on the concept of time, pointing out that some of Manafort's alleged criminal activity took place “through at least 2016,” according to the incitement.

“Trump says it was years ago, but this was still occurring in 2016. Which means even Donald Trump can't believe that Donald Trump has only been in office for a handful of months,” Corden joked.

Manafort pleaded not guilty to 12 federal charges on Monday, including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.

“[Also] You can't get investigators off your case by simply telling them to investigate someone else,” Corden said. “That would be like if I got arrested for murder, and my entire defense was ‘hey, you know who else you should look at, O.J. Simpson.’”

'Sexy convict'

“The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah joked that Manafort should dress up as a “sexy convict” for Halloween.

Investigation screams 'white privilege'

On CBS's “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert said the case screams "white privilege," since the charges were filed on Friday, but Manafort was given until Monday to turn himself in.

“Wow, we white people really do get arrested differently,” Colbert said. “They might as well have sent him a formal invitation: ‘Special Counsel Robert Robert Mueller requests the pleasure of your company in federal court.’”

'Fleeing the country'

President Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are reportedly preparing to launch a pair of residential projects in India, but “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon said the timing of the deal seems fishy given the government's charges against Manafort.

“Meanwhile, I saw that Donald Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric, are going to India to launch real estate projects for the Trump organization. Yeah, it's all part of a new business strategy called fleeing the country,” Fallon joked.