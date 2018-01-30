Snow hitting Northeast with cold weather to follow

Jan 30, 2018, 6:02 AM ET
Snow was falling on Tuesday morning across New York City with over 2 inches possible on Long Island.PlayWABC
WATCH Snow hitting Northeast with cold weather to follow

Two storm systems have moved through the Midwest and East Coast over the last 24 hours producing slick roads from Michigan to Ohio and into Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

Not a lot of snow is falling because of these systems, but some areas will see a total of 4 to 8 inches when all is said and done late Tuesday.

The storm systems moved into the Northeast overnight on Tuesday. One system is hugging the coast from New Jersey to Maine while another one is right behind it from the eastern Great Lakes into North Carolina.

Two storm systems are affecting the East Coast on Tuesday morning.
Two storm systems are affecting the East Coast on Tuesday morning.

Because of these two systems, a winter weather advisory was issued Tuesday morning for 11 states from Michigan to Massachusetts and down to North Carolina.

Additional snowfall is possible today in the Northeast, especially along the New England coast, where 2 to 4 inches could accumulate.

Snowfall totals will be minimal, but it will affect the morning commute across much of the Northeast.
Snowfall totals will be minimal, but it will affect the morning commute across much of the Northeast.

Cold follows the snow

Behind the snow, it will be much colder for most of the eastern U.S.

The wind chill readings on Tuesday morning are below freezing all the way to Florida.

An even colder arctic blast will move into the Midwest and the Northeast on Friday, with wind chills dropping into the single-digits from Washington D.C. to New York City and below zero in much of the Midwest.

Wind chill readings on Friday morning will be very cold across much of the eastern U.S.
Wind chill readings on Friday morning will be very cold across much of the eastern U.S.

The Super Bowl will luckily be inside in Minneapolis this weekend, because Super Bowl Sunday looks incredibly cold for the Midwest and Great Lakes. Wind chills in the Twin Cities will be around minus 30 on Sunday morning as folks head to the stadium.

Thankfully, Super Bowl LII will be inside, but getting around in Minneapolis will be extremely cold this weekend.
Thankfully, Super Bowl LII will be inside, but getting around in Minneapolis will be extremely cold this weekend.

