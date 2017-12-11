Soccer coach who allegedly ran away with teen being extradited to Florida

Dec 11, 2017, 3:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Rian Rodriguez is seen in this undated photo.Courtesy Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Rian Rodriguez is seen in this undated photo.

A high school soccer coach who allegedly ran away with a 17-year-old girl is being extradited to Florida, an official told ABC News today.

Rian Rodriguez, 27, had been in custody in upstate Onondaga County, New York, on a Florida warrant for alleged custodial interference since 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York with him earlier this month. He's now been released from the Onondaga County Jail to be extradited to Florida, where he lives, said Jon Seeber of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office.

PHOTO: Rian Rodriguez is escorted by an officer of the Onondaga County Sheriffs Office in Syracuse, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2017. WYSR
Rian Rodriguez is escorted by an officer of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office in Syracuse, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2017.

PHOTO: Caitlyn Frisina and Rian Rodriguez, who had been missing for several days, seen in undated photos.Courtesy Columbia County Sheriffs Office
Caitlyn Frisina and Rian Rodriguez, who had been missing for several days, seen in undated photos.

A spokesperson for the Columbia County Detention Facility in Florida confirmed to ABC News that Rodriguez is heading to the jail, but the spokesperson declined to say when he is expected to arrive due to security reasons.

Frisina was reported missing from her Florida home on Nov. 26, sparking a massive search. She and Rodriguez -- a family friend and assistant soccer coach at the teen's Florida high school -- were found in a car together in Syracuse six days later.

PHOTO: Caitlyn Frisina is seen in this undated photo.Courtesy Columbia County Sheriffs Office
Caitlyn Frisina is seen in this undated photo.

Missing Fla. teen found in NY with a soccer coach has 'a lot of growing up to do'

Missing Florida teen found with soccer coach in New York has 'emotional reunion' with family

Missing teen and soccer coach believed to be headed north, mom pleads for daughter to call home

Frisina has since been reunited with her parents.

PHOTO: A 17-year-old Florida teenager Caitlyn Frisina is seen with her parents at a press conference after she was found with 27 year-old Rian Rodriguez, Dec. 4, 2017 in Columbia County, Florida. WFOX
A 17-year-old Florida teenager Caitlyn Frisina is seen with her parents at a press conference after she was found with 27 year-old Rian Rodriguez, Dec. 4, 2017 in Columbia County, Florida.

Chuck Keller, the Syracuse-based attorney representing Rodriguez in New York, told ABC News last week, “I can say that my client maintains his innocence of any charges and has consented to be extradited back to Florida as soon as possible so that he can clear up the matters there."

Comments