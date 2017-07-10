An Army infantryman has been accused of killing his wife and a New York state trooper in Theresa, New York, on Sunday night after a domestic dispute.

The suspect has been identified by police as 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Justin Dean Walters, an active duty infantryman who has served in the Army since 2007 and was stationed at Fort Drum in New York. He completed two tours in Afghanistan.

The trooper, identified by police as Joel R. Davis, 36, responded to a call about a domestic dispute. When he approached the residence, he was killed, according to police.

According to police, neighbors who called 911 reported seeing Walters dressed in an orange shirt and dark shorts, firing 30 to 50 shots from "an AR-15 or an AK" and screaming at the time Davis approached the scene. Police said they haven't yet confirmed the weapon that was used.

Walters, who is accused of killing his wife, Nichole Walters, 27, and Davis, surrendered without incident in his driveway, police said. Another woman who was living on their property was reportedly also shot, according to AP; her injuries were not considered life threatening.

Walters appeared in court in the town of LeRay today before daybreak, wearing only shorts and no shirt. He was charged with first degree murder and second degree murder and was ordered held without bail. The AP reported that he was not represented by an attorney at the court appearance.

ABC News has confirmed that he has been assigned an attorney and that another court appearance is scheduled for this evening.

Police said the killings remain under investigation.

Davis started working as a trooper on May 29, 2013, according to police. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Davis' death "another sad reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each day in order to protect our communities."

Beau Duffy, a spokesman for the New York State Police, told ABC News that Davis' colleagues were still absorbing the news of his loss.

"Safe to say, they're responding with great sadness," Duffy said.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Matt Foster and Elizabeth Mclaughlin contributed to this report.