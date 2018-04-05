'Start Here' podcast: Build that where?

Apr 5, 2018, 6:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Prototypes for President Donald Trumps border wall with Mexico are shown before Trumps visit to the area, in this picture taken from the Mexican side of the border, in Tijuana, Mexico, March 12, 2018.PlayEdgard Garrido/Reuters
WATCH Trump order putting military on US-Mexico border signed: White House

It's Thursday, April 5, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Military to Mexican border

You've been hearing the idea tossed around all week, and yesterday it happened.

President Donald Trump signed an order to deploy the National Guard to the Mexican border to fight illegal immigration while a new border wall is built. ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl says this move caught military leadership off guard.

2. Tough talk, tough tariffs

We knew tariffs were coming, but this week, the Trump administration actually announced what Chinese products they were targeting -- robotics, communications, aerospace, and other tech products.

Less than 24 hours later, China released its own list of American products, including airplanes, soybeans and whiskey. Former Ambassador to China Max Baucus tell us that while he commends Trump for calling out China's trade practices, the president's solution could hurt the United States.

PHOTO: Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the opening bell, April 4, 2018, in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the opening bell, April 4, 2018, in New York City.

3. Teen town halls

So right now, it's spring break. For Congress. And every year, that means town halls.

Members go back to their districts to hear from constituents. This year, a lot of those participants might be teenagers. ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks says survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting are leading a grassroots movement to pack these meetings.

PHOTO: David Hogg, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., addresses the conclusion of the March for Our Lives event in Washington, March 24, 2018.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
David Hogg, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event in Washington, March 24, 2018.

4. Discipline & DeVos

Teachers have challenging students all the time. But what do you do when timeouts and trips to the principal’s office just aren't working anymore?

That was actually a hot topic in Washington yesterday, as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos held a listening session with people on both sides of the discipline argument.

ABC's Erin Dooley says DeVos wants to roll back Obama-era guidance designed to prevent "discriminatory discipline" against minority students.

PHOTO: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md.Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), at National Harbor, Md.

5. Changing politics of country music

When you think big celebrities with liberal politics and progressive messages in media, do you think of country music?

Over the last several years, the country scene has changed, and so has Nashville. Writer Chris Willman says these days, country stars are less afraid to speak out about hot-button political issues.

PHOTO: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood appear onstage during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville.Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood appear onstage during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville.

"Start Here" is a daily ABC News podcast hosted by Brad Mielke featuring original reporting on stories that are driving the national conversation. Listen for free at Apple Podcasts – also available on TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio and the ABC News app.

Follow @StartHereABC on social for exclusive content, show updates and more: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Comments