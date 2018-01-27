Michigan's state Attorney General announced today a broad investigation into one of the state's flagship universities, Michigan State, to find out "who knew what and when" about any sexual assault claims against Larry Nassar, a former athletic trainer for the university and the USA Gymnastics team's doctor.

Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexually assaulting young women in his care. More than 150 women have testified or submitted victim-impact statements about abuse they suffered from Nassar.

State Attorney General Bill Schuette said, "A full and complete investigation of what happened at Michigan State University from the president’s office down must be done."

A team of investigators will look at "who knew what and when, who took action, who failed to take action, what did or did not happen, and what should have happened," Schuette said.

Schuette, who is running for governor, said the probe into "systemic issues with sexual misconduct at Michigan State University" and that 'no individual and no department" is off limits.

He said his department has already been looking at how the school may have handled any complaints about Nassar and that he has asked the university Board of Trustees to hand over any information they have gathered on the case.

Nassar worked as an athletic trainer at the university for over two decades. He started in his position as national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics in 1996.

An Ingham County judge on Wednesday sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree, to which he pleaded guilty in November.

Lou Anna Simon resigned as president of Michigan State University that night, just hours after Nassar's sentencing.

Her resignation was accepted by the entire Michigan State University Board of Trustees after a meeting Friday afternoon. The board also announced they will nominate an interim president from outside the university while they engage in a comprehensive national search for the next president.