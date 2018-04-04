Stoneman Douglas shooting victim who shielded fellow students leaves hospital

New York — Apr 4, 2018, 11:45 AM ET
PHOTO: Anthony Borges, 15, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is pictured in this undated family photo. PlayAnthony Borges family
WATCH Clear backpacks among changes coming for Stoneman Douglas students

A survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, who shielded fellow classmates from a barrage of gunfire, was released from the hospital today almost two months after the massacre that left 17 dead and others wounded, a family attorney tells ABC News.

Anthony Borges, 15, a soccer player at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was shot four times in the back and legs during the Valentine's Day shooting at the school, his father said in February.

PHOTO: Sheriff Israel of Broward Sheriffs Office visits Anthony Borges, 15, in hospital on Feb. 18, 2018.Broward Sheriffs Office
Sheriff Israel of Broward Sheriff's Office visits Anthony Borges, 15, in hospital on Feb. 18, 2018.

According to Anthony's best friend, Carlos Rodriguez, Anthony placed his body in between alleged mass killer Nikolas Cruz and fellow students.

PHOTO: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, teachers and students return to school greeted by police and well wishers in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018.
Anthony was the last of 20 students who fled into a room and was trying to lock the door that day when he was shot, Carlos told "Good Morning America" in February. He held his ground in the doorway, putting his body in between the bullets and his classmates, who all survived uninjured, Carlos said.

PHOTO: Students are evacuated by police out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
Students are evacuated by police out of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooting on Feb. 14, 2018.

"None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates," Carlos told "GMA."

"He's my hero," added Anthony's father, Royer Borges.

PHOTO: Anthony Borges, 15, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is pictured in this undated family photo. Anthony Borges family
Anthony Borges, 15, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., is pictured in this undated family photo.

Seventeen students and staff were killed in the massacre.

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin, Victor Oquendo and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

