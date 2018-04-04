Stoneman Douglas shooting victim who shielded fellow students leaves hospital

A survivor of the Parkland mass shooting, who shielded fellow classmates from a barrage of gunfire, was released from the hospital today almost two months after the massacre that left 17 dead and others wounded, a family attorney tells ABC News.

Interested in Parkland school shooting? Add Parkland school shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland school shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Anthony Borges, 15, a soccer player at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was shot four times in the back and legs during the Valentine's Day shooting at the school, his father said in February.

Broward Sheriffs Office

According to Anthony's best friend, Carlos Rodriguez, Anthony placed his body in between alleged mass killer Nikolas Cruz and fellow students.

Anthony was the last of 20 students who fled into a room and was trying to lock the door that day when he was shot, Carlos told "Good Morning America" in February. He held his ground in the doorway, putting his body in between the bullets and his classmates, who all survived uninjured, Carlos said.

Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

"None of us knew what to do. So, he took the initiative to just save his other classmates," Carlos told "GMA."

"He's my hero," added Anthony's father, Royer Borges.

Anthony Borges family

Seventeen students and staff were killed in the massacre.

ABC News' Sabina Ghebremedhin, Victor Oquendo and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.