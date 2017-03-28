3 storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say

Three storm chasers died in a car crash in Texas, according to authorities.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a black Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 1081 before it disregarded a stop sign and collided with a black Jeep that was traveling westbound on Farm to Market Road 2794, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

The two-car crash occurred about five miles west of the city of Spur, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Both drivers and one passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said, adding that all three people were storm chasers.

The location of the crash was either in or near an area under a tornado warning, ABC Lubbock affiliate KAMC reported. A tornado watch is in effect for Dickens County until 11 p.m.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for from Del Rio to Amarillo until about 9 p.m. Tuesday, with large hail and tornadoes possible. Fourteen million Americans from Texas to Oklahoma may be affected by possible storms overnight.

ABC News' Jessica Zellermayer and Melissa Griffin contributed to this report.