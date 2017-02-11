Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Ohio State Student

Police in Ohio have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, a senior at Ohio State University who was set to graduate this spring.

The Grove City Division of Police said Saturday they arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Goldsby. Goldsby faces charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, police said in a statement.

Tokes, a psychology student from Florida, was last seen leaving her job in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday evening. Friends reported her missing on Thursday, according to police.

Her body was found Thursday near an entrance to Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City, which is about 12 miles away from Ohio State University. Tokes had apparently been shot, and police said at the time that the "investigation is being addressed as a homicide."

