Several suspected gang members were arrested in New York this morning on federal charges, including the brutal murders of three teenagers in Long Island last year, authorities said.

Robert Capers, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, formally announced the arrests at a news conference in Central Islip this afternoon.

The suspects, who officials say are members of a segment of the MS-13 gang that came to Long Island from El Salvador, were arrested by the FBI and local police. The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

Some of those arrested have been linked to the September beating deaths of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens in Brentwood, a town on Long Island. And some have been linked to the death of 18-year-old Jose Pena-Hernandez, whose body was found in Brentwood in October, according to ABC station WABC in New York.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.